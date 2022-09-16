Matt Hardy Can’t Wait for Fans to Meet the ‘New’ Jeff Hardy

Fans will soon get the chance to see a ‘new’ Jeff Hardy following the former World Champion’s lengthy absence from AEW.

Hardy hasn’t competed for AEW since Double or Nothing 2022 in May, where he and Matt defeated the Young Bucks. Back in June, he was arrested in Florida and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

This marks Jeff’s third DUI arrest in 10 years, after having faced arrests in both WWE and TNA/Impact Wrestling. Hardy has since been suspended without pay from AEW, and will not be allowed to return until he shows he has changed.

The New Jeff Hardy

Jeff has entered alcohol rehabilitation, and is said to be making great improvements, according to his brother Matt Hardy.

On the latest edition of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Hardy said that Jeff’s return to AEW isn’t too far away.

“We’re getting close to the point where we meet the new Jeff and we figure out his future and what he ends up doing. I’m pretty excited.” Matt Hardy on his brother Jeff.

Matt added that his brother realizes that this is a make-or-break moment for his career.

“I feel like his mentality is that he knows he has to make changes and do what’s right and I feel like he’s at the point where he will this time around. I’m excited to have him back.”

Last Chance

While Tony Khan has said he supports Jeff and wants him to get better, the AEW President has said this is his last chance he’ll get in the promotion.

Hardy has pleaded not guilty to all charges related to his June 2022 arrest, and if convicted of the DUI charge, faces up to five years in prison.

