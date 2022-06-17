Matt Hardy Says Childhood Trauma Caused Some of Jeff’s Issues

Jeff Hardy has been arrested for driving under the influence yet again, marking his third DUI arrest in under a decade.

Hardy’s problems with substances have seen him face suspensions in WWE, Impact Wrestling and now AEW, in a sad repeated pattern of behavior from the former World Champion.

On this week’s “Extreme Life” podcast, Matt said he is doing all he can to support his younger brother after his latest run-in with the law.

Speaking about what he believes started Jeff’s problems, Matt said a traumatic childhood event had a profound effect on “The Charismatic Enigma.” (via WrestlingNews)

“I feel like some of Jeff’s issues probably come from our mother dying when he was so, so young. That was always an issue that he carried with him deeply. I know 100%, the biggest thing that drives me to stay healthy and not have an addiction issue at all, because I’m sure I have an addictive personality, but the thing that keeps me running and stronger than anything else is my family, my children, specifically.”

Ruby Moore Hardy died in 1986 of brain cancer when Matt was just 12 years old and his brother Jeff was nine.

What’s next for Jeff Hardy?

This week, AEW President Tony Khan suspended Jeff without pay, stating that he will only be able to return if he can prove his sobriety.

That is a huge setback for Jeff, but things could get much worse for the popular albeit problematic star.

If convicted of a DUI, his third in ten years, Jeff could face up to five years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.