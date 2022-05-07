Friend Of Bray Wyatt Says He May Never Wrestle Again (Report)

A friend of former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) reportedly thinks he could be done with the wrestling business.

Wyatt was released from WWE in July 2021 and has said he often thinks about returning to the ring.

When a friend of Wyatt spoke to WrestlingNews.co recently, the person said that the former Superstar has been very careful with his money and does not need to keep on wrestling.

“HE IS VERY GOOD WITH HIS MONEY. I WOULDN’T BE SURPRISED IF HE NEVER CAME BACK [TO WRESTLING.]”

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter had reported that Bray has a high asking price to return to the ring. He was reportedly making around $4 million per year during his time with WWE.

Wyatt has not competed for any promotion since his release, making his WrestleMania 37 loss to Randy Orton his most recent match to date.

Wyatt After WWE

Since being released, Wyatt has focused on non-wrestling projects, including a horror movie involving special effects artist legend Jason Baker.

He also got engaged to former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman back in April. The two have been together for several years and have two children together.