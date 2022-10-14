Matt Hardy Reacts to Bray Wyatt’s Return to WWE

Bray Wyatt made his triumphant return to WWE last Saturday at Extreme Rules. Matt Hardy reacted to his friend’s return on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

Hardy and Wyatt were paired together during Hardy’s last WWE run when he was “Woken Matt”. They were rivals that had a feud culminating in “The Ultimate Deletion”. They eventually became a tag team, “The Deleters of Worlds”, and became RAW Tag Team Champions.

After the White Rabbit’s reveal, Hardy tweeted:

Many fans have had concerns about how Wyatt will be handled upon his return to the ring. On RAW, his return was aired again. A new vignette of Bray in his current mask was also shown between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle‘s matches (his return followed their match at Extreme Rules). Fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure that Wyatt himself was not on RAW.

“First and foremost, I’m so happy for him. He loves wrestling, but it’s one of those things, towards the end, he was burned out in many ways. He was very frustrated with a lot of Vince’s decisions, I think. And to see him back and doing what he does best and doing it passionately, I love it. I thought the re-introduction was so amazing. I love how you have all these characters from the Firefly Funhouse and now they’re real. They’re showing up in different parts of the arena. It was done in such a cinematic way, such a theatrical way. I love the presentation, I love the reaction it got. And the fact that he came out with the lantern –a nice callback to old school Bray– and blew it out. I loved that. And the concept behind the ‘Wyatt 6’; six individuals that are kind of like all within his mind and they’re all somehow real now. I like the possibilities behind this.”

WWE has to follow through with Bray Wyatt

Hardy shares in the concern about how Wyatt will be handled. “They have to capitalize. Once again, it was Philadelphia and Philadelphia fans they won’t come for you unless you give them some shit that they want and that they like. They’re very passionate about how they react to things and their reaction was off the charts. So, that really speaks volumes about much wrestling fans in general care about Bray and his return. So yeah, I think they have to capitalize on it and make the most of it and they have to really be smart with how they progress forward.”

“He’s such a unique character too. There’s so many idiosyncrasies with everything he does. So you really have to–the devil’s in the details. You really have to pay attention to the details. Bray’s good at that. Hopefully with Triple H behind the helm now, he’s going to stay on top of it too.”

On the QR codes and viral marketing, Hardy said he loves “that type of stuff where fans have to work a little bit and where they figure it out, they get a payoff.” He thinks today’s fans are smarter and appreciate stuff like that.