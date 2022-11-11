Matt Hardy Reflects on the Death of Eddie Guerrero

This Sunday will mark 17 years since the untimely death of the legendary Eddie Guerrero. On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy shares stories and memories about his time with Guerrero as well as his death.

Guerrero died at age 38 on November 13, 2005. He had a heart attack while brushing his teeth in his hotel room. His nephew, Chavo Guerrero, Jr., discovered him barely alive. Upon arrival of an ambulance, Eddie was pronounced dead.

Hardy Shares One of His Last Conversations with Eddie Guerrero

When he arrived at the arena, Hardy said people were upset and someone was crying. He asked someone what was going on and that’s how we learned of his friend’s death. “Obviously, extremely shocking.”

“Obviously, it’s heartbreaking and shocking. It’s like you don’t even want to believe it’s real when you hear something like that, especially someone you worked with so much, spend so much time with them, and you have these bonds with them.”

“I just remember the tribute show if it’s going to be the last thing we’re going to be able to give Eddie, let’s give it our all and make this special and make it important just like he’d want it to be. It just didn’t seem real. It just didn’t seem real that he was gone. He was a beloved figure in the locker room.”

“I remember on the day of the show, we just tried to make it a celebration of his life and career. We tried to honor him in the best way that we possibly could. (…) It’s very unfortunate. We left us way too soon.”

Hardy said one of the last conversations he remembers having with Guerrero was after he won the WWE Championship. He said it would’ve been a while before he died because they had a lot of small talk. Hardy told him that he was so happy that he won the title and got to be a main event guy.

“I just remember him saying, ‘Oh, thank you so much, Matt. You and your brother are such sweethearts. It was such a pleasure to work with you guys and share a locker room with you guys. Thank you so much. I appreciate you saying that.”

Hardy wrestled Carlito on the SmackDown tribute show for Guerrero. He countered Carlito into a Twist of Fate for the win, a tribute to his friend who is remembered for his counters.