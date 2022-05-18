Matt Hardy Reveals Who He’d Want Inducting Him Into WWE HOF

When the inevitable day comes, Matt Hardy knows who he wants inducting him into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

While Hardy might not compete in WWE today, there’s no denying the plethora of accomplishments he’s had under the promotion’s banner during his several runs with them. He and his brother, Jeff, are one-half of what some argue to be the greatest tag team of all time.

Between the pair, they have nine Tag Team Titles, while Matt Hardy has 11 in total with two additional partners. As a singles competitor in WWE, Hardy is a former ECW Champion, Hardcore Champion, European Champion, United States Champion, and Cruiserweight Champion.

All that being said, Hardy is a sure-fire Hall Of Famer when the time comes. Speaking on his podcast, “The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy,” Hardy, a current All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star, said he believes he and Jeff will eventually be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

“I think so, yeah, I feel very confident about that,” Hardy said. “I think that would be fitting, obviously, we’re a deserving team and Jeff would be deserving on his own.

“I think there’s a lot of cases that could be made that I am very deserving on my own as well, 100%, considering some of the people that are in there. So, who am I kidding? I’m being very humble here. I could definitely go in on my own.

Hardy then discussed who he’d like to induct them when the time comes. When it comes to he and Jeff as a tag team, Hardy picked the man that helped he and Jeff out upon their early days in WWE – current WWE producer Michael “P.S.” Hayes.

“I feel like the most fitting person to induct us would be the guy who we learned the most from, who really helped us when we first started becoming a success in pro wrestling, and that would be Michael Hayes.”

However, as a singles competitor, Hardy mentioned he could see his brother, Jeff; MVP, or even Bray Wyatt as possibilities as well.

“I could see it being MVP,” Hardy said. “Bray Wyatt would also be interesting, too. Put the Fiend out there.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.