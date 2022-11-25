Matt Hardy says WrestleCade match with Jeff Jarrett Might Get ‘Controversial’

Every Thanksgiving weekend, WrestleCade is held in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. It brings together wrestlers and fans convention-style with a wrestling show to boot. A new match has been added to the card in a co-main event: Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett.

On last week’s episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy alluded to his relationship with Jarrett (Jarrett brought it up on his on podcast, My World, a few days prior because workers gonna work). It’s professional, but they don’t care for each other. On this week’s episode, Hardy opened up more about their relationship.

Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett Could be ‘Controversial’

Of their match this weekend, Hardy predicts that someone will get hurt. “I’ve got a feeling when it’s all said and done, either this match is going to turn out really bad and controversial — which people would probably like if that happened, especially if our wives are around. They’re both going to be there, which is scary in itself — or maybe there’s some way we come out of this with some new found respect. I don’t know what direction it’s going to go. The biggest thing I can say is this match is going to be a wild card. This incident happened seven years ago, but its been four or five years of not associating with each other at all.”

Alba asked Hardy if this could go from a match to a fight because of the underlying animosity. “It weighs heavy on my mind. I just honestly don’t know what’s going to happen when we get into that ring.”

History at WrestleCade

Hardy and Jarrett’s history at WrestleCade goes back to 2015. Hardy put the WrestleCade championship on the line and Double J had some help from EC3. A guitar shot split Hardy’s forehead open. Hardy talked about how it was supposed to be just a basic, straight up match. “It was really shocking that I ended up dropping the WrestleCade title to him. Maybe that could’ve been a case of him being a better politician than I was at that time.”

“The guitar shot ended up filleting my head, leaving me in the hospital late at night. Left my wife there as well. That was the real big issue that kind of drove a wedge between us. It really kickstarted the issues we have. That was the start of it. There wasn’t a lot of ‘I’m sorrys’ or apologies. We did business and he just fucked off. And then I ended up going to the hospital to get my head stitched up. WrestleCade helped out and took care of me a little bit.”

“The fact that he split me open on this errant guitar shot, y’know it kind of ruins my night. Ruins my wife’s night as well. And there was very little remorse. There was no real sorrow over it. No apology. It’s like he didn’t give a shit. ‘I just split this guy’s head open. Fuck ’em. I hope I ended his career’ as he said on his podcast. And I almost felt like that was his mentality when that was going down.”

This incident caused him to lose all respect for Jarrett. Hardy does wonder if it was “a receipt for not going to TNA” and going back to WWE.

The match will be live-streamed on Title Match Network this Saturday. Jon Alba, Kevin Gill, and Veda Scott will be on commentary.