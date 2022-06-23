Matt Hardy Shoots Down Injury Report

Matt Hardy has shot down recent reports suggesting that he’s dealing with an injury.

Recently there have been a plague of injuries going on within All Elite Wrestling (AEW); with stars such as Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Anthony Bowens, Darius Martin, and more currently being banged up.

Earlier this week, a report from Lucha Libre Online suggested that Matt Hardy was the latest AEW star to be dealing with an injury. This was following his appearance at AAA’s TripleMania XXX: Tijuana show.

However, Hardy took to Twitter to shoot this report down, saying he’s “all good” and was even backstage at AEW Dynamite this week and is good to go.

“Sorry to disappoint, but I’m all good, ladies & gentlemen. I was at #AEWDynamite tonight & am good to go. Also, I loved & enjoyed my #TripleMania30 match for @luchalibreaaa. Thanks, TJ!”

Hardy had teamed with Johnny “Hardy” (aka Johnny Elite or John Morrison) to take on Dragon Lee and Dralistico. Initially, Matt was to team with his brother, Jeff Hardy, however, he was unable to compete after his DUI arrest earlier in the week.

During the match, Johnny ended up turning on Hardy, allowing Lee and Dralistico to get the win. However, Hardy, Dralistico, and Lee all teamed up to take out Johnny and end the show.

After the match, the report going around suggested that Matt was dealing with swelling in his knee. There was no indication on when the injury occurred, however, it should be noted that Dralistico did land on Hardy’s knees during a moonsault at the end of the match.

With that being said, Matt claims to be ready to go when called upon. He hasn’t been on AEW TV in two weeks.