Matt Jackson Is Expected To Miss ‘A Few Weeks’ (Report)

According to a new report, one of AEW’s key superstars is currently out and dealing with a minor injury, but will return in “a few weeks.”

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Matt Jackson suffered a “stinger”on the July 13 episode of AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week one. However, Meltzer says that Matt is doing better. During this match, Matt competed with his brother Nick in a triple threat tag team match against Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs) and Swerve in Our Glory (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee) for their AEW Tag Team Championships.

Meltzer says:

“Matt described it as like bad whiplash. He’s had no loss of strength, and his mobility and range of motion is already back to normal. He passed a strength test right after the injury.”

Matt is expected to be out of in-ring action for “a few weeks.” On Twitter, the Young Bucks current bio reads “R&R.”

Swerve in our Glory won this triple threat tag team match, and captured the AEW Tag Team Titles in the process.