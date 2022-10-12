Matt Riddle Discusses Moving Past Issues With Seth Rollins

Matt Riddle has opened up about moving past his personal issues with Seth Rollins as they work together inside the ring.

It’s no secret that Riddle and Rollins aren’t the best of friends backstage. It has been reported that the pair had some issues with one another backstage after some comments made by Riddle’s now-ex-wife.

However, despite this, the two men have been working a program on WWE TV with one another for the past several weeks, and putting on some great matches with one another.

Speaking to Corey Graves on “After The Bell,” Riddle explained how the pair have worked through their differences in order to do business together.

“Didn’t get along too well, he wasn’t a fan of me, and I’ll say this, I wasn’t not not a fan of his, but somebody close to me at the time made some comments, this, that, and the other thing, and Seth wouldn’t talk to me.

“Seth wouldn’t look at me, he wouldn’t talk to me, he wasn’t gonna have anything to do with me. And eventually, it’s kind of like Brock [Lesnar] and everybody else, you don’t have a choice. I’m here, I’m gonna keep working hard.

“Eventually, you’re gonna have to get in the ring with me and we’re gonna have to do business. And eventually, Seth came to that conclusion.”

Recently, Matt Riddle picked up a big win over Rollins at Extreme Rules in a Fight Pit match that was officiated by UFC Hall Of Famer Daniel Cormier. It will be interesting to see where their feud goes from here.

