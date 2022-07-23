New Character Debuts on SmackDown, Max Dupri Character Done

A WWE NXT star has made her main roster debut.

The July 22 episode of WWE SmackDown was held inside the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Dominating the headlines going into the show was the fact that Vince McMahon retired earlier in the afternoon.

While the show was rewritten due to Brock Lesnar leaving the arena amid the Vince news, some plans will be going ahead as scheduled.

That much is clear from the newest character serving as a mouthpiece for Maximum Male Models.

Maxxine Dupri has arrived.

Who is Maxxine Dupri?

There was a lot of speculation on which NXT star would don the Maxxine Dupri character. The real answer was revealed on Friday night.

In a backstage segment, NXT 2.0 star Sofia Cromwell was revealed as Maxxine Dupri. Her character is the sister of Max Dupri, who wasn’t seen during tonight’s episode.

The planned 2022 beachwear collection showcase for Maximum Male Models has been pushed back to the July 29 edition of SmackDown.

Max Dupri Character Scrapped

Maxxine Dupri is now leading Maximum Male Models, so what about the group’s original figurehead, Max Dupri?

According Pro Wrestling Torch, one of Vince McMahon‘s final duties as the head of WWE creative was to scrap the Max Dupri character, portrayed by the man formerly known as L.A. Knight.

The decision was made after Max Dupri was “rubbing people the wrong way” behind the scenes. Sofia Cromwell’s debut as Maxxine Dupri was WWE’s way of writing Max Dupri out of storylines.