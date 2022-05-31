What Happened After May 30 WWE Raw Went Off The Air

Another episode of WWE Raw is in the books.

The May 30 episode of Raw was held inside the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The show featured a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins after Seth referenced Cody’s time in AEW.

There was also a non-title match between Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka. Belair ended up winning the match with a rollup. After the match, Becky Lynch attacked both women.

The show ended with a contract signing between Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Omos. Despite a run-in from Cedric Alexander, the show ended with Lashley nailing Omos through a table with a Spear.

Once Cameras Stopped Rolling

It’s been a running theme for WWE to have Cody and Seth wrestle once Raw goes off the air. Things were no different on May 30 in Des Moines.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins did battle at least one more time before their Hell in a Cell match on June 5.

Cody emerged victorious in the dark match.

Seth vs Cody should always be the main event of #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/vi00iWerEH — Briana Bairey (@EpicPartyQueen) May 31, 2022