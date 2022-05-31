Seth Rollins References AEW on Monday Night Raw

Seth Rollins dropped some AEW references on the May 30 episode of WWE Raw.

Cody Rhodes cut an in-ring promo saying he was looking to hurt Rollins in their third encounter at Hell in a Cell on June 5. Rollins interrupted by appearing in the crowd with a microphone.

Referencing Cody Rhodes’ Time With AEW

During his promo, Rollins said Cody left WWE six years ago because he couldn’t cut it. He then said Cody “ran off with his little friends,” which was a reference to him helping build AEW with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Rollins said when that didn’t work out for Cody, he came back to fulfill his father’s legacy.

Seth then mentioned the time Cody destroyed a throne resembling Triple H with a sledgehammer at Double or Nothing 2019. Seth said he’ll be damned if he lets Cody come back to WWE to take over the throne that he destroyed.

Eventually, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins got tired of talking and brawled until they had to be separated.