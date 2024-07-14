Motor City Machine Guns Say Goodbye To The Indies Amid WWE/AEW Interest

The Motor City Machine Guns have bid goodbye to the independent scene amid growing speculation that the tag team will soon be ‘All-Elite.’

At Prestige Wrestling’s Combat Clash event, Chris Sabin defeated Alex Shelley in the second match of the night. After the match, the pair hugged and waved goodbye to the fans, which many saw as them saying goodbye for good. On commentary, Brian Zane and Jordan Castle asked what’s next for the pair and suggested this may be the last time fans see the Guns in Prestige Wrestling.

This really felt like a goodbye to the indies from the Motor City Machine Guns tonight at Prestige Wrestling ? pic.twitter.com/fdIEW8RnNG — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) July 13, 2024

What’s Next For The Motor City Machine Guns?

Shelley and Sabin became free agents on April 1, after ending their most recent run as part of TNA Wrestling. That same month, it was reported that the pair will be joining AEW and that the two sides were finalizing a deal. While it was said that a deal would not be finalized for a bit, the decision had been made at the time for MCMG to join AEW.

Joining WWE?

Despite this report of signing with AEW, more recent reports have stated that the pair have been in discussions with higher-ups at WWE. Tag Team Champion Tommaso Ciampa further fuelled these rumors by posting a photo of the duo on his Instagram stories.

Shelley himself recently hinted at a move to WWE with an Instagram post that stated “This past week, I celebrated the 4th of July by (maybe) having my final match at @beyondwrestling for awhile.” Some have seen this apparent exit from the indies as a sign the team has joined WWE as AEW would be more inclined to allow talent to work independent dates.

More On Alex Shelley Teasing Signing With WWE

Wherever is next for the Motor City Machine Guns, the duo will continue to excel in the ring as tag-team specialists or as singles talent. Either AEW or WWE would be fortunate to have them on the roster, but it remains to be seen where they’ll go.