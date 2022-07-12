Megastar to Appear on WWE Raw Next Week

A big star will be appearing on the July 18 episode of WWE Raw.

Next week’s edition of the show will be held inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This episode of Raw will be the continuation of the road to SummerSlam, which will go down on July 30.

WWE recently signed a social media sensation a few short months after his impressive showing at WrestleMania 38.

He will be making his first appearance as a contracted WWE superstar very soon.

Logan Paul Coming to Raw

During the July 11 episode of Raw, WWE announced that Logan Paul will be featured on next week’s show. His appearance had been previously advertised by the arena but now it’s official.

For weeks, The Miz has urged Logan to team with him again and go after the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. The problem is, Miz turned on Paul following their tag team victory over Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania earlier this year.

Logan has insisted that he doesn’t want to team with Miz. Instead, he wants to have a match against the “A-Lister.”

Miz has aligned himself with Ciampa and the numbers game has become an annoyance to AJ Styles. Perhaps we’re due for Logan and Styles vs. Miz and Ciampa for SummerSlam.

Time will tell if WWE goes in that direction.