Mercedes Moné Is Teasing A Dream Match Against Legendary Women’s Champion

With the announcement of the upcoming joint show between IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the “forbidden door” has busted wide open yet again.

Scheduled to take place Thursday, March 30, at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, the event, titled Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive, will feature a stacked card of cross-promotion matchups. So far, three official bouts have been laid out: Will Ospreay versus Mike Bailey, KUSHIDA versus IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander, and Jeff Cobb versus Moose.

According to the press release, several other stars will be joining the spectacle. X Division Champion Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, and Chris Bey will be amongst those representing IMPACT, while the likes of KENTA, Rocky Romero, and Minoru Suzuki will perform on behalf of NJPW. In addition, most of the Knockouts division will be present — a detail that caught the attention of fans, and talent themselves.

“Ooooh The Possibilities…”

Following the news of Multiverse United, many fans, and Knockouts Champion Mickie James, quickly pointed out a multitude of possibilities for additional matches on the card.

One popular suggestion included the highly anticipated singles meeting between James and NJPW’s newest recruit, Mercedes Moné, and it appears that Moné is behind the idea.

As one fan (Wrestling Galaxy) made their pitch for the match on Instagram, Moné reposted the photo of herself and Mickie James to her personal Instagram story, seemingly indicating her interest in the “dream” affair.

As Moné continues to tease a match between the two, Mickie James spoke with SEScoops last month about Moné’s journey into free agency. Amidst the discussion, James revealed she’s been yearning for a singles match with the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion.

“I’ve never had a singles match with Sasha [Banks] and I would really, really love to have a singles match with Mercedes … I’m excited too, because I feel she has an opportunity now to do it her way, and she wanted to do a lot of things, and now she gets to go do them, and she can go test herself against whoever she wants to and show up everywhere. That’s what I hope, she shows up everywhere. Come on over to IMPACT!” James said.

Before this potential contest can even be entertained, though, both women pivot their focus to their upcoming championship matches. On February 18, Mercedes Moné laces up her boots against KAIRI to challenge for the IWGP Women’s Championship at NJPW’s Battle At The Valley. On February 24, Mickie James put her IMPACT Knockouts Championship on the line at No Surrender against “The Russian Dynamite,” Masha Slamovich.