Mercedes Monè’s First Title Challenger Revealed

After nine months away from the ring, Mercedes Monè, the former Sasha Banks, made her long-awaited return to in-ring action.

Back at Wrestle Kingdom 17 last month, ‘The CEO’ made her NJPW debut, attacking then-IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI after her match with Tam Nakano.

via NJPW

Over the weekend at Battle in the Valley, Monè got the better of KAIRI in an action-packed 26-minute showdown.

The bout has been met with critical acclaim and saw Monè nail her new DDT finisher, something that had gone awry between the pair at Wrestle Kingdom. The Battle in the Valley closed out with Monè joining IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada in the ring for a post-main event promo.

Now, just two days after the event, it appears Mercedes Monè’s first challenger is already in the wings.

Stardom Champion Challenges Mercedes Monè

Earlier today, Stardom held a press conference during which High Speed Champion AZM staked her claim.

The 20-year-old former Azumi got her hands on the High Speed Title for the second time almost a year ago. At Stardom Cinderella Journey 2022, AZM defeated Starlight Kid for the gold.

The High Speed Championship is typically reserved for Stardom’s high-flying performers, similar to Impact’s X-Division Championship. Considering AZM’s lightning-quick, big-bumping style, a match between her and Monè would likely be a thrilling affair.

At the press conference, AZM mentioned that ‘The CEO’ had mentioned her as a possible opponent previously. Keen to get the match booked, the Stardom sensation made clear the ball is now in Mercedes Monè’s court.

A key issue often cited by fans and pundits with Sasha Banks in WWE was her lack of longevity when it came to singles championship reigns on the main roster. Only the last of Banks’ six WWE Women’s Championship reigns saw her make some successful title defenses.

Considering she’s coming off her first match in nine months, it’s hard to envision ‘The CEO’ dropping the strap to AZM in her first defense. Regardless of the winner, though, this should be a high-octane clash to watch out for in the coming months.

