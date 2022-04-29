Mick Foley Set To Manage AEW Tag Team FTR

Mick Foley will be cornering FTR for one night.

Foley made the announcement on his Twitter account. He’ll be managing Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for a Patriotic Wrestling Federation event. The action will be taking place inside York Comprehensive High School.

The event will be taking place on May 14. Back in March, FTR announced that they would be taking limited independent bookings. The move has seemingly opened the door for them to be managed by the likes of Bret Hart, who is believed to have signed a deal with WWE that doesn’t allow him to appear on AEW TV.

Bret will be in FTR’s corner for a Big Time Wrestling event on June 10. That show will take place inside Webster Town Hall in Webster, MA.