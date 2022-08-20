Miro Fires Back at Comments About Lana’s Wrestling

In 2014, WWE called up Rusev and Lana to the main roster, with the latter serving as the manager for the Bulgarian wrestler.

Years later, Lana would enter the ring herself, and challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in 2017 in a losing effort.

In 2020, Lana seemed on the cusp of a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship win, though that didn’t happen, and she was released in July 2021.

Lana, now going by CJ Perry, may have left WWE without a title win to her name, but she faced plenty of big stars during her years with the promotion.

Former and current Champions including Mandy Rose, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have all come up short against the “Ravishing Russian.”

Despite this, some believe Lana accomplished little in the ring, and in a recent tweet, Cageside Seats branded her an “okish” wrestler.

In response, Miro praised his wife as a “better wrestler then 95% of the entire locker room” and added that she is also the “best manager.

He also blasted Cageside Seats reporting as “okish.”

In response, Cageside Seats didn’t apologize but said they “accept this criticism.”

A Reunion in AEW?

CJ Perry hasn’t wrestled since being released from WWE last year, but there have been talks about her in AEW.

Recently Miro made reference to his wife during a segment when Julia Hart tried to convince him to join the House of Black to no avail.

After the segment, Perry spoke on Busted Open Radio, saying she was “furious” by Hart’s actions.

She added that she would love to do something with her husband in AEW, and hopes she gets the chance.