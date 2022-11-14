Miro Jokes About Lack of TV Time in AEW: “Remember that Guy?”

Former TNT Champion Miro hasn’t been featured on AEW television lately and there hasn’t been any reason provided for his absence.

He was randomly thrown in a 6-man tag team match at the now infamous All Out PPV on September 4th. Miro teamed up with Darby Allin and Sting to defeat the House of Black at the PPV.

Buddy Matthews bashed Miro with Sting’s baseball bat to take him out of the match. Sting spit mist in Malakai Black‘s eyes and Darby capitalized for the pinfall victory. Darby Allin and Sting have been booked for a match at AEW Full Gear on November 19th. The duo will battle Jay Lethal and the recently signed Jeff Jarrett in a tag team match.

Miro is not currently booked for a match for the PPV at the Prudential Center this Saturday. All Elite Wrestling is holding another World Title Eliminator tournament with the finals taking place at the PPV. Miro was a part of the tournament last year but lost to Bryan Danielson in the finals via submission at Full Gear 2021. The former TNT Champion was a replacement for Jon Moxley when he stepped away last year. He was not included in the tournament this year.

A fan on Twitter put together some highlights of The Redeemer in All Elite Wrestling and Miro responded. The 37-year-old responded with “remember that guy?”, a nod to his mysterious lack of television time on Dynamite or Rampage.

CJ Perry on Miro’s Lack of TV Time

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (Lana) and Miro’s better half joined Busted Open Radio recently and was asked about her husband’s bizarre booking in All Elite Wrestling. She noted that AEW President Tony Khan has his favorites that he is going to push.