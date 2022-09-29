Miro Addresses His Lack Of Television Time In AEW

Miro hasn’t been seen on AEW television in some time and addressed the matter on social media today.

The Bulgarian Brute was last seen in All Elite Wrestling in a six-man tag team match at AEW All Out on September 4th. He teamed with Darby Allin & Sting to face House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews).

Miro didn’t play a part in the finish of the match, as Sting spat green mist in Malakai’s eyes and Darby followed it up with a Coffin Drop for the pinfall victory. After the match, Malakai Black bowed to the crowd and many speculated that his time in the company was done.

He released a statement confirming that he requested his release, and then followed it up with a video stating that he will be returning to AEW after some time away. Buddy Matthews announced that he will be taking some off as well to “recalibrate” at an independent wrestling event over the weekend.

When it comes to appearing on weekly television, Miro has been rarely featured since Forbidden Door in June. A Twitter user pointed out that Miro has not appeared on an episode of Dynamite in three months.

The last time Miro wrestled on AEW Dynamite was 3 months ago.

The 36-year-old responded to the fan and sent a message to the AEW locker room. Miro suggested that he hasn’t been featured on television because “nobody has the balls” to face him.

Nobody has the balls https://t.co/TtiAHjEkAR — Miro (@ToBeMiro) September 28, 2022

Miro (Rusev) was released by WWE in April 2020. He made his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling several months later on September 9th. Miro debuted in the promotion with blonde hair as “The Best Man” aligned with Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford, but that gimmick was abandoned shortly after.

He is a one-time TNT Champion in AEW and held the title for 140 days in 2021 before dropping it to Sammy Guevara. Miro signed a four-year extension with AEW to keep him with the promotion until 2026. His name started popping up in rumors after he liked a post that hinted that he might be better off in WWE following Jon Moxley’s Word Title Eliminator against Mance Warner.