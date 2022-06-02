MJF Cuts Brutal Promo on AEW Dynamite, Slams Tony Khan

MJF went scorched earth on AEW President Tony Khan.

We have a new pipebomb that won’t soon be forgotten. MJF made his way out for the June 1 episode of Dynamite and things got ugly in a hurry.

Maxwell started things off by discussing how banged up he is but he said all the fans wanted is for him to talk.

He said the fans weren’t there for him when they called him “unprofessional” for no-showing a meet and greet one day before AEW Double or Nothing.

Max also bashed fans for once claiming he couldn’t wrestle. He questioned why that was the case, mentioning that he works a safer style, doesn’t get dropped on his head, and doesn’t watch NJPW.

He then talked about being disrespected by the AEW brass for not paying him more despite being key to the company’s success in viewership.

MJF claimed Tony Khan doesn’t want to pay him because he’s too busy paying former WWE stars.

When a production member told him to wrap things up, MJF called him a “piece of sh*t.” He then demanded that Tony fire him and called him a “f*cking mark.”

MJF’s mic was then cut off and the camera faded to black before a commercial break.

The AEW Twitter account posted two clips of MJF’s shoot-style promo but quickly deleted the tweets.

Denise Salcedo noted that what wasn’t caught on TV was CM Punk made his way out limping trying to talk to MJF but Max left through the crowd.

CM Punk came out limping and was headed towards the ring and then MJF just got out before he could get closer and left through the crowd. — Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 2, 2022

Here’s the ending to the brutal promo.

NOTE: Language NSFW.