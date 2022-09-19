MJF Fires Back At Fan Criticism: “I Don’t Play A Character”

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, known to the wrestling world as MJF, has responded to a fan accusing him of playing a character in All Elite Wrestling.

MJF made his shocking return to the promotion at AEW All Out on September 4th. During the Casino Ladder Match, a group of masked men rushed the ring and attacked the participants. It was revealed to be Stokely Hathaway and “The Firm” faction (W. Morrissey, Lee Moriarty, Gunn Club, Ethan Page) working for MJF.

He came down to the ring in a devil’s mask to retrieve the chip guaranteeing a future title shot at the end of the match. MJF would go on to interrupt CM Punk‘s victory celebration after his match with Jon Moxley at All Out. It was MJF’s first appearance since his legendary promo at The Forum on the Dynamite after Double or Nothing.

Time will tell if it was CM Punk’s final appearance in the company, as he suffered an injury during the match and brawled with The Elite during the All Out media scrum. CM Punk and The Elite have since been stripped of the AEW and Trios Championships.

MJF Responds To Criticism From A Wrestling Fan

MJF recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend and shared the news on social media.

A wrestling fan responded to the news and claimed that it was “killing” MJF’s character. He brought up Sammy Guevara’s short-lived engagement that aired on the August 18, 2021 edition of Dynamite. The fan closed his tweet by misspelling Jamie Hayter’s name. Maxwell responded to the fan and pointed out the irony of his occupation being a lifestyle coach.

“Hey Joey. I don’t play a character. Never have. I’m MJF 24/7. MJF has a fiancé now. I see you’re a life coach. Pretty ballsy move considering you don’t have a life of your own. F*** off and die. Respectfully, Maxwell Jacob Friedman.”