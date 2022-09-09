MJF Was Google’s Most-Searched Wrestler This Past Weekend

MJF was all the rage this week upon his return to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) this past weekend.

For those who missed it, MJF returned at the All Out pay-per-view (PPV) this past weekend, winning the Casino Ladder match as a masked mystery Joker opponent in the contest. He now has a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Title in the future.

Later in the show, CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Title. After the match, the lights went out and a voicemail from Tony Khan was playing, pleading with someone to return to AEW and offering them a lot of money to do so.

MJF then made his way out, standing on stage and starring down Punk, motioning for the title around his waist.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Google Trends shows that MJF was actually the highest-searched wrestler over the weekend.

(via AEW)

That’s certainly quite the accomplishment, as he out-scored WWE‘s Roman Reigns after the Clash At The Castle event, which was a massive show for the promotion. MJF out-scored Reigns on Saturday as well as Punk on Sunday.

Of course, after the drama that occurred after All Out, Punk then out-scored MJF on Monday and Tuesday.

In fact, Punk’s interest did over 70% more than what his title win generated after the stories broke about his backstage altercation with The Elite.