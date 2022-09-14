MJF Hits Back At Ex-WWE Referee Over AEW Promo Criticisms

MJF has hit back at ex-WWE referee Jimmy Korderas for his recent comments about All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and their promos mentioning WWE.

Recently, Korderas took to his latest “ReffinRant” on Twitter and discussed MJF’s promo on AEW Dynamite after All Out.

During the promo, MJF made several references to WWE, indicating he’d win the AEW World Title and take it to a “real” wrestling company – referencing WWE.

He also made a mention of Triple H, calling him his favorite wrestler, and teased following his good friend Cody Rhodes. Korderas took issue with this, suggesting AEW and their stars shouldn’t mention WWE so frequently in their promos.

MJF isn’t the only AEW star to reference WWE stars in promos on AEW TV. Even the likes of CM Punk has done so.

However, Korderas noted that AEW is making mistakes similar to that of WCW, who ultimately folded and went out of business.

Now, MJF has taken to social media to respond to Korderas’ comments. It’s safe to say he doesn’t agree with the ex-WWE referee’s opinion.

Former Referee jimmy Korderas try’s to tell greatest promo of all time MJF how to do his job.



Former bell times keeper Herbert ponzarelli try’s to tell MJF how to do a headlock — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) September 13, 2022

With his victory in the Casino Ladder match as The Joker, MJF now has a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Title. He’ll likely wait to use it until after the current AEW World Title tournament has concluded.