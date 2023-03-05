MJF Set to Appear on ‘Impractical Jokers’ This Thursday

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is set to appear on the next episode of the hit comedy series, Impractical Jokers. The episode airs Thursday, March 9 at 10:00 p.m (EST) on TBS and TruTV.

He will not be the only mainstream appearing on the show. Pop singer Kesha will be joining him. You can see the trailer for their appearance right here:

MJF & Impractical Jokers

The stars of Impractical Jokers appeared on AEW television last month. James ‘Murr’ Murray and Brian ‘Q’ Quinn appeared on the February 10 episode of AEW Rampage. During the episode, they were attacked by the Jericho Appreciation Society. The segment was done to promote Impractical Jokers’ season premiere.

Impractical Jokers is a part of the Warner Bros Discovery library and new episodes of the show air simultaneously on both TruTV and TBS.

Meanwhile, MJF has a huge test ahead of him as ‘The Generational Talent’ is set to defend the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view tonight. The high-stakes match is set to go down at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. This marks AEW’s first PPV to be held in California.

Over the past several days, there’s been renewed talk of MJF possibly jumping to WWE as part of the ‘Bidding War of 2024’ According to a report by Fightful, MJF recently told a WWE performer that he’s looking forward to wrestling for the promotion in the near future.