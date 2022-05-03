MJF Reveals WWE Hall of Famer As All Time Dream Opponent

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has an all-time dream opponent, and it just so happens to be a WWE Hall Of Famer.

Recently, MJF took part in a Q&A during the For The Love Of Wrestling convention in Liverpool, England. During the Q&A, MJF was asked about his all-time dream opponent. The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star answered with WWE Hall Of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper.

“Roddy Piper,” MJF said. “I feel the only person that in the modern who can hold a candle to me on the stick, whether I want to admit it or not, is CM Punk. Even though I beat him in his hometown of Chicago, verbally. Absolutely bent him over with my mic skills.

“Do I think Roddy Piper is the only person that could go toe-to-toe with me on the stick in the history of professional wrestling? The answer’s yes. Was the man absolutely insane, and do I think we would have a barbaric match as well that would stand the test of time? Yes.

“I got a lot of people tell me that I remind of the Rowdy one, and I think that would be one hell of a match. So, that is my answer.”

Sadly, Piper passed away in 2015. However, MJF could find his way to WWE in the near future. In January of 2024, MJF’s contract with AEW is set to expire, and he has been very open about possibly journeying over to WWE.

The 26-year-old has stated that, if Vince McMahon is willing to shell out the cash, he’ll happily jump ship. This would be a pretty big move, as only one notable star has left AEW for WWE. That being Cody Rhodes, who left AEW earlier this year and re-debuted in WWE at WrestleMania 38 against Seth Rollins.

It will be interesting to see if MJF ultimately decides to depart to WWE in 2024, or if he’ll stick around with AEW for the foreseeable future.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.