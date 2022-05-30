MJF & Tony Khan Expected To Address Issues Face-To-Face

Something has got to give in the MJF–AEW saga.

MJF was featured in the opening match of AEW Double or Nothing. He was ultimately squashed by Wardlow, paying off a long-term storyline. In story, the win has allowed Wardlow to sign with AEW.

The status of the match was very touch and go, however before Sunday night.

Maxwell didn’t fulfill his commitment to take part in a meet and greet on Saturday. PWInsider reported that this wasn’t a work and AEW officials attempted to contact him numerous times.

Fightful is now reporting that MJF and Tony Khan are set to have a sitdown meeting as MJF has stayed in Las Vegas despite claiming he quickly left the T-Mobile Arena following his loss to Wardlow.

AEW ran an angle where MJF was stretchered out of the arena at Double or Nothing. PWInsider reported that Maxwell isn’t expected to be on the road with AEW for the next several weeks, possibly longer.

There are many within the industry who believe that the MJF ordeal started as a legit issue but has turned into a work.