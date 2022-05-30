Update on MJF’s Status Following AEW Double or Nothing

MJF made a quick exit after AEW Double or Nothing and an update on his immediate future has surfaced.

The weekend of DoN was a hectic one for AEW officials. MJF and Samoa Joe failed to attend meet and greets but their situations couldn’t have been more different.

Joe didn’t attend Fan Fest because he was accidentally double-booked. He already had voice commitments during that time so he isn’t at fault.

MJF, however, no-showed the festivities due to lingering issues with AEW.

The situation was tense enough that Fightful reported there was a plane booked for MJF set to fly out of Las Vegas one night before Double or Nothing.

PWInsider later reported that the plane was indeed booked for Newark, New Jersey but MJF stayed in “Sin City.”

MJF’s Future With AEW

MJF did indeed show up at DoN and was squashed by Wardlow in the opening match. An angle was then shot where MJF was stretchered out of the building.

PWInsider is reporting that MJF isn’t expected to be on the road for the next several weeks. That period could be even longer, the report notes.

Fightful also reported that MJF showed up at T-Mobile Arena just before the match and immediately made his exit after.