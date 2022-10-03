MJF Vows To Never Wrestle ‘Slob’ Eddie Kingston

MJF has no interest in wrestling Eddie Kingston, who he calls a “slob.”

Recently, a fan took to Twitter to tell MJF that he wants to see him wrestle against fellow All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Eddie Kingston. However, MJF said he’ll never wrestle against Kingston, who he calls a “slob.”

I’ll never wrestle that slob. https://t.co/Yhi3FnJIog — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) October 3, 2022

MJF is one of the hottest topics in professional wrestling today. He made his long-awaited return at All Out in September as the Joker in the Casino Ladder match, winning the bout. Now, he has a guaranteed title shot against the AEW World Champion at a time of his choosing.

While he waits for the perfect opportunity to pounce, MJF has aligned himself with Stokely Hathaway and his faction on retainer, The Firm. He has also been very adamant about his intentions to test free agency once his contract with AEW is up.

MJF will be a free agent in 2024, and will be selling his services to the highest bidder. Of course, that means he could potentially be looking at WWE as a legitimate landing spot when the time comes.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up when it’s all said and done in 2024.