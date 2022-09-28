MJF Reveals Why He Wants To Be A Free Agent In 2024

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, known to wrestling fans as MJF, is one of the hottest stars in professional wrestling today.
He is in line for an AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at a time and place of his choosing. Moxley is set to battle NJPW star Juice Robinson on tomorrow’s episode of Dynamite in a World Title Eliminator. If Juice wins, he will also get a shot at the title.
Hangman Adam Page has already earned a shot at the championship on the October 18th edition of Dynamite. It is a special Tuesday night episode of the show and will oppose WWE NXT. Jon Moxley captured the AEW Championship last week by defeating Bryan Danielson in the Tournament of Champions as MJF watched on from the crowd.
MJF On Why He Wants To Be A Free Agent In 2024
MJF spoke with Kevin Clancy of Barstool Sports on KFC Radio this week about a bunch of topics. He revealed what makes him special, which insider wrestler term he finds phony, why he’s the most exciting thing in wrestling since the Attitude Era, and now why he wants to be a free agent in 2024.
MJF also revealed what the most important thing to him in the wrestling business is.
