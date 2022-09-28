MJF Reveals Why He Wants To Be A Free Agent In 2024

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, known to wrestling fans as MJF, is one of the hottest stars in professional wrestling today.

He is in line for an AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at a time and place of his choosing. Moxley is set to battle NJPW star Juice Robinson on tomorrow’s episode of Dynamite in a World Title Eliminator. If Juice wins, he will also get a shot at the title.

Hangman Adam Page has already earned a shot at the championship on the October 18th edition of Dynamite. It is a special Tuesday night episode of the show and will oppose WWE NXT. Jon Moxley captured the AEW Championship last week by defeating Bryan Danielson in the Tournament of Champions as MJF watched on from the crowd.

The winner of the #AEWGrandSlam Tournament of Champions and NEW #AEW World Champion is @JonMoxley, after an absolute WAR with #BlackpoolCombatClub teammate @bryandanielson! What a night of action here on #AEWDynamite Grand Slam on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Kn1H9U7l9V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022

MJF On Why He Wants To Be A Free Agent In 2024

MJF spoke with Kevin Clancy of Barstool Sports on KFC Radio this week about a bunch of topics. He revealed what makes him special, which insider wrestler term he finds phony, why he’s the most exciting thing in wrestling since the Attitude Era, and now why he wants to be a free agent in 2024.

“I do want to be a free agent in 2024. So again, I’m going to wait until January 1st, 2024 because I am an intelligent businessman. I do foresee myself winning that AEW World Title and what happens if my contract goes up and I have that championship? If I’m Tony Khan, I’m probably going to have to pay this guy a lot of money. I concern myself where the money is at. I’ll go to a new company, with a new founder that no one has ever heard of if they’re willing to pay me the most amount of money. I do genuinely think that I’m a prodigy, and I say that humbly. There’s probably no one in the wrestling world that knows more or has a better IQ than me.”

MJF also revealed what the most important thing to him in the wrestling business is.

“The most important thing to me is money and if I can make an absurd amount of money without having to be stressed out of my mind. The only person you should worry about is yourself and if anyone tells you otherwise they are out of their minds.”

Please credit KFC Radio and give a H/T to SEScoops if you use quotes from this article.