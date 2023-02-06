MJF: “Zachary Wentz Isn’t an Anti-Semite”

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman wants people to know his longtime friend Zachary Wentz (Zachary Green) is not an anti-Semite.

Wentz, who previously wrestled for WWE as NXT star Nash Carter, was released in April 2022 after his ex-wife alleged he was physically abusive to her. She also released a photo of him sporting a ‘Hitler’ mustache.

The former NXT tag team champion later issued a statement explaining how ashamed and apologetic he was for the photograph, which was taken in 2015. He stated, “There is no excuse for such behavior and I take full responsibility for my actions and ask for forgiveness.”

He took a bad situation and made the best of it by reflecting on his conduct, re-educating himself about the horrors of the Holocaust and vowed to ‘do better’ in the future.

MJF Defends Zachary Wentz

On Monday, MJF posted a thread on Twitter defending Wentz. MJF has spoken about his experiences with anti-Semitism in high school and in the wrestling industry. There are a lot of ignorant and hateful people out there, but he wants to make it known that Wentz is not one of these people.

Zachary Wentz isn’t a antisemite. I lived with him. The fact he’s not on TV right now because a girl (who got caught lying about abuse) couldn’t handle a break up and posted a photo of him doing something in jest is wild. – MJF

MJF continued, “When a wrestler who shall remain nameless keyed my car and called me a kike, Zachary went out of his way when everyone else turned a blind eye to check in on me.”

He added that fans on Twitter can sometimes run dirtbags out of the industry, but fans aren’t right about everything and they’re wrong in this case.

Wentz has been wrestling on the independent scene since leaving NXT in April 2022. Over the past several months, he’s wrestled for REVOLVER, Warrior Wrestling, AAW and other independent promotions.

Last week, he wrestled a tag match with The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Myron Reed) at REVOLVER’s A Night at the MOXbury event. Last month, he wrestled against AEW star Konosuke Takeshita at Warrior Wrestling 27.