More Details On Chris Jericho’s New AEW Deal

We have some more details to pass along on Chris Jericho and his new deal with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

As we’ve noted, Jericho recently signed a new deal with AEW that will keep him with the promotion through December of 2025. According to a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio, while the deal was framed as a contract extension, it’s actually a whole new deal.

Meltzer noted that Jericho’s initial deal with AEW kept him with AEW until January of 2024. He’ll continue to be on this deal until the first week of January. His new deal will expire in January of 2026.

(AEW)

While Chris Jericho is currently a major part of the in-ring action in AEW right now, the new deal will also see him take on an increased role backstage. He’ll serve as a producer and creative advisor, and will continue his current role of mentoring young talent.

AEW president Tony Khan had the following to say about Jericho remaining on with the promotion.

“Chris has discovered a fountain of youth this year, and he’s having some of the very best matches of his legendary career against some of the top names in wrestling. In expanding his responsibilities, he’ll continue to serve as a valuable leader with our roster.”