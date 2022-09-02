Update on W. Morrissey’s Future with AEW

W. Morrissey, the man who was formerly Big Cass in WWE, made his second appearance for AEW this week on Dynamite and turned a lot of heads in the process.

Morrissey appeared to be in tremendous shape once again. Since exiting WWE back in 2018, he has overcome alcohol addiction and got himself in tremendous shape. After a run with Impact Wrestling that ended back in June, there were a lot of questions about whether he would return to WWE or end up with AEW.

Morrissey previously made an appearance for AEW during Dynamite back on May 4th. That night, he was brought in by MJF to face Wardlow. It was a losing effort, but it marked the first time non-Impact fans took notice of how the former WWE star has improved since last seen on a national level.

A new report from Fightful Select sheds light on Morrissey’s future with AEW. Fightful notes that we will be seeing him again, which shouldn’t be surprising after Stokely Hathaway made overtures to sign him following his appearance this week on Dynamite.

Per Fightful, Morrissey is booked to appear on Dynamite next week in Buffalo, New York. That will be the first of three consecutive shows for the promotion in New York state, with AEW Dynamite airing the following week in Albany and Queens after that. The Queens show is the gigantic Arthur Ashe Stadium event (dubbed AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam), and Queens also just so happens to be Morrissey’s hometown.

