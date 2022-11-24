VIDEO: Jon Moxley “Scar’s” William Regal on AEW Dynamite

No, that’s not a typo. Jon Moxley literally channeled his inner Scar on AEW Dynamite after a tense conversation with his former mentor, William Regal.

Of course, Mox had good reason to be angry with the man’s man. William Regal did, after all, cost Mox the AEW Championship at AEW Full Gear.

So it stands to reason that Mox had a bone to pick with his former Blackpool Combat Club compatriot.

(Sidenote: Are they gonna keep calling themselves that now that nobody in the group is actually, like, from Blackpool? )

Regal opened AEW Dynamite and many thought he would explain his actions. He never did, however. And shortly after disappointing the crowd by telling them MJF would not be in attendance, ‘Wild Thing’ hit and the former champ made his way to the ring.

Mox was seething, but before he could tear into Regal, both verbally and physically, Bryan Danielson of all people came out to make the save.

Danielson plead with Mox not to hurt Regal, even referencing both Regal and Mox’s substance abuse issues, comparing them to the issues that Danielson’s father faced.

Danielson slapped Mox as well, and maybe it knocked a bit of sense, or at least compassion, into the man because Moxley gave Regal a choice, one that he literally couldn’t refuse.

“Lordship, I only want one thing from you,” Moxley told his former mentor. “I want you to run. Run far away. As far away as you can. And you never, ever come back. Right now. Walk. And keep on walking.”

And, with that final warning, Regal did just that.

NXT General Manager William Regal

Did William Regal ‘Run’ Out of AEW

Is he walking out of AEW? It’s possible. Rumors have suggested that, with his son wrestling on NXT (and, to a lesser extent, the debut of WARGAMES on the main WWE stage), Regal could be returning to WWE. This would certainly be a fitting, and poetic, way to write Regal off television.

He left as a villain. What more we could ask for?