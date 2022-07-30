NJPW Music City Mayhem Live Results (7/30)

On July 30, Starrcast and New Japan Pro Wrestling held Music City Mayhem at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. The event streamed live for $14.99 on FITE TV.

Current Card

As of right now, the card is as follows:

No DQ : Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado

: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado Hiromu Takahashi vs. Blake Christian

KUSHIDA vs. Alex Shelley

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & Alex Zayne vs United Empire (TJP, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match : Fred Rosser vs Big Damo

: Fred Rosser vs Big Damo MLW National Openweight Championship Match : Davey Richards vs Rocky Romero

: Davey Richards vs Rocky Romero Shota Umino, Yuya Uemura & Fred Yehi vs Kevin Knight, The DKC & Ren Narita

NJPW Music City Mayhem Quick Results

Fred Yehi, Shota Umino & Yuya Uemura def. Kevin Knight, Ren Narita & The DKC MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Davey Richards (c) defeated Rocky Romero NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) def. Big Damo Hiromu Takahashi def. Blake Christian Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & TJP (United Empire) defeated Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood (FTR) & Alex Zayne KUSHIDA vs. Alex Shelley went to a time-limit draw No DQ: Jon Moxley def. El Desperado

Other Starrcast Shows

In the same vein, this year’s Starrcast event features four live wrestling shows. Black Label Pro, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Jim Crockett Promotions have events planned for this weekend.

Starrcast will also feature the following live podcasts:

Father James Mitchell’s “Midnight Karaoke”

The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast

Insight w/ Chris Van Vliet

The Sessions w/ Renee Paquette

One Last Ride For The Horsemen

30 Years Later w/ Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart

Foley Is Pod w/ Mick Foley

Saraya: Turning The Page

Kliq This w/ Kevin Nash

What’s NeXT? w/ Johnny Gargano

The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy

Starrcast still has one live wrestling show remaining for the weekend. To see the schedule for the remaining events, click here.