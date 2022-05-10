MVP Plans To Drop Diss Track On Bobby Lashley

MVP is looking to get back to the studio to drop some heat at the expense of Bobby Lashley.

On WWE TV, things have gotten ugly between the two. MVP turned on Lashley and aligned himself with Omos.

Lashley defeated Omos at WrestleMania 38 but the disgruntled manager got fed up since he felt “The Almighty” brushed off his assistance for far too long.

MVP Prepping Diss Track

MVP has taken to social media to reveal that he’s cooking up a diss track aimed at Bobby Lashley called, “Fall Mighty.”

Omos and MVP got some revenge on Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash. Omos ended up getting the pinfall thanks to interference from the former two-time WWE United States Champion.

Bobby Lashley has had enough of the shenanigans and has called for a Steel Cage match with Omos on the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw. The idea is that MVP won’t be able to interfere but many are skeptical.

Lashley and MVP were a heavily praised duo, forming The Hurt Business with Shelton Benjamin and eventually Cedric Alexander. WWE broke up the faction but kept Lashley and MVP together.

MVP even stuck around for a little bit after Lashley turned face.