MVP Releases New Rap Song in Honor of 4/20

Former WWE United States Champion MVP has released a new rap song in honor of 4/20 today.

The song is called “Legalize It” featuring Smoke DZA and 80 Empire. He encourages the United States government to legalize weed across the country. 18 states currently have it legalized for recreational use. You can listen to the song on Apple Music, Spotify, and other streaming platforms.

Check out MVP’s announcement here:

MVP is currently serving as a manager on WWE TV. Initially, he was the manager of former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. However, MVP turned on Lashley the night after WrestleMania 38, attacking “The Almighty” alongside Omos. Lashley bested Omos the night before in singles competition. Now, Lashley and Omos are scheduled to have an arm wrestling contest on next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

The former US Champ offered the following explanation for why he turned on Lashley:

“The All Mighty Bobby Lashley, this force of nature. Somewhere along the line he forgot about the conversation we had in that warehouse all those years ago. See, all I did was help the All Mighty remember what he was capable of doing.

But somewhere along the way he forgot about who helped him get back on that path.” said MVP, “Now it’s all about, ‘What I did. I’m the Almighty, I did this, I did that.’ Omos, he’s in need of someone that can help him unlock his potential. To truly be the monster that he is. I think I’m just the man to do that.”