MVP Responds to Reports About Hotel Confrontation with Chris Jericho

MVP has responded to reports going around about a hotel confrontation he had with Chris Jericho recently.

A report has begun circulating from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter detailing a confrontation between Porter and Jericho at a Houston hotel from when All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was in town. MVP lives in Houston and was aware AEW would be passing through.

The pair ran into each other around 1a.m. while Jericho was speaking to Matt Hardy. This led to a heated argument, which apparently stems form a falling out they had 18 months prior.

Things never got physical, as Jericho at one point told Porter he doesn’t fight jobbers. This apparently enraged MVP. Now, MVP has taken to Twitter to address the report making the rounds.

MVP said that, although they got the story right, the details seem to be wrong.

Even when they get the story right, they get the details wrong. Gotta love the dirt sheets. ? — MVP (@The305MVP) June 10, 2022

MVP is currently working with WWE as an on-screen talent, alongside Omos as his manager. He did get into the ring at the Hell In A Cell premium event this past weekend, teaming with Omos in a handicap match against Bobby Lashley.

Lashley came out on top in the matchup when it was all said and done, despite the odds. MVP had previously been aligned with Lashley as his manager, standing by his side throughout his WWE Title run.

However, the ex-United States Champion turned on “The Almighty” shortly after WrestleMania 38, after MVP felt that Lashley pushed him to the side after returning from injury. Now, the manager has aligned himself with a new giant in Omos.