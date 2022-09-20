Mysterious QR Code Shown On WWE RAW Reveals More ‘White Rabbit’ Clues

A QR showed up on the screen during tonight’s episode of WWE RAW and has provided some more clues about the ‘White Rabbit’ mystery.

The code appeared during Austin Theory‘s entrance for his match against Kevin Owens tonight on RAW. When the code is scanned, it sends fans to a WWE website that reveals more clues.

A game of Hang Man appears and the question is “Who killed the world?” and the answer is revealed as “YOU DID”. A white rabbit then hops around an alarm clock that reads 9:23. There is also an hour glass icon/logo spinning at the bottom right of the screen, which has led some fans to believe this is related to Karrion Kross.

Other wrestling fans have pointed out that the font resembles some of Bray Wyatt‘s old merchandise. It appears that we will find out what this all means this Friday on the September 23rd edition of WWE SmackDown. You can check out the enitre video below.

The QR code behind Austin Theory takes you to this video. #WWERaw #WhiteRabbit pic.twitter.com/R4bAXYCSFX — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) September 20, 2022

WWE has been playing ‘White Rabbit’ recently during live events and at last Friday’s edition of SmackDown during a commercial break. The song played with red lights on at house shows in Bakersfield and Oakland over the weekend, and once again tonight during a commercial break.

