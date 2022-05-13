Don’t Rule Out Naomi Joining The Bloodline

Perhaps fans asking for Naomi to join The Bloodline will get their wish.

Naomi is currently one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions with Sasha Banks. Naomi has been making fans feel “The Glow” but could a change of direction be on the horizon?

After all, she is the wife of Jimmy Uso.

New Member For The Bloodline?

Speaking to Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell, Jimmy Uso said fans might just be seeing his wife join the hottest faction in WWE (via Fightful).

“It’s very likely. She talks about it a lot. She talks about like, ‘I got an idea. I’m ready to go. I can just snap.’ She can snap. She’s snapped on my ass plenty of times.

“She can bring that promo. She’s so ready to try something new. She’s always been adapting and she gets it. She’s been around. Sometimes, I forget she’s been here ten years too.

“She’s been right there from when NXT first started, she was on the road. When we debuted, the girls had the first NXT show. She was on the road when we were on the road. I forget too, ‘You’ve been on the road too.’

“She’s like, ‘It’s about time I jump in the Bloodline and I need to start snapping.’ I’d like to have it, she talks about it a lot. Even Heyman touched on it too.”

Naomi recently told Inside The Ropes that she finds it to be “a little weird” that she hasn’t been aligned with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Usos yet.