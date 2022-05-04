“It Is A Little Weird” That Naomi Isn’t In The Bloodline

Naomi has responded to those who think she should be in The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns has been dominating the world of WWE. Ever since starting the “Tribal Chief” gimmick, the general consensus is that Reigns has finally found his character. He along with Jimmy and Jey Uso play a key role on SmackDown.

(via WWE)

Naomi & The Bloodline

Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso, leading many to question why WWE hasn’t used her in Roman’s faction. It’s something that even Naomi has thought about.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Naomi admitted that she finds it a bit odd that she hasn’t joined The Bloodline (h/t POST Wrestling).

“I do [get the Paul Heyman wisdom] and it is a little weird that I’m not in it [The Bloodline] because I’m always there with them. I’m always there, I’m always around, I’m always, you know, annoying them so, maybe later down the road or maybe there’s somewhere for me to come in with the boys, with Jon and Josh [Jimmy & Jey Uso], who knows? But definitely something I would look forward to. I would want it to be the right time, you know? And done properly.”

Naomi currently holds tag team gold with Sasha Banks. The two won the championship on night two of WrestleMania 38 back in April.

As for The Bloodline, they’ve got business to handle at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8. Reigns and The Usos will collide with Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro.