Naomi Says She is Tired of Being Taken Advantage Of

It’s been nearly two months now since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE Raw over a creative difference with the planned main event.

The then-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions believed that the main event, which would have seen Naomi earn a Raw Women’s Title match, lessened the importance of their tag titles.

Since then, the duo has been suspended without pay, and WWE has done all they can to distance themselves from the pair.

Naomi worked for WWE for over a decade on TV before her suspension and has seemingly grown tired of the way talent are being treated.

In an Instagram Story, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion didn’t mention WWE by name but had some choice comments about being taken advantage of.

“The moment you stop people from taking advantage of you and disrespecting you is when they define you as tough, selfish or crazy. Manipulators hate boundaries.” Naomi.

Fans were quick to assume that Naomi was speaking about WWE given how the company has treated her in recent months.

Will Naomi go?

While it has been reported that Sasha Banks has been released by WWE, Naomi is seemingly still with the company.

The big question now is will she go, as her contract is reportedly set to expire later this year.

It’s always worth considering that Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso, and that being part (albeit indirectly) of the Bloodline carries some significant influence.

The last thing WWE wants to do is draw the ire of Roman Reigns should they release his cousin’s wife.