Natalya Responds To Claims Of Breaking Kayfabe At House Show, Deletes Tweet

Natalya has fuelled the speculations of being angry with the SmackDown women’s champion Liv Morgan and breaking kayfabe at a recent WWE House Show.

WWE held a Live Event from Sacramento, California on July 9. The show featured the first match of Roman Reigns since the June 17 SmackDown.

The event also saw the newly crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan successfully defending her title against Natalya in a one-on-one match.

A video of the bout that surfaced after the show saw Natalya getting up moments after being pinned. She left the ring after saying something to Morgan.

It looks like Natalya got upset with Liv Morgan at the house show in Sacramento. She popped back up after the finish and said something to her before leaving the ring. pic.twitter.com/kP7jGCY9EO — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) July 11, 2022

Natalya’s Response

The video made it look like the wrestling veteran wasn’t happy with Liv and the anger led her to break kayfabe after the bout.

Natalya responded to these rumors on Twitter claiming that she was actually thanking the SmackDown women’s champion. Though she has interestingly deleted the tweet since then which you can see in the screenshot below:

There is no word yet on if anything happened during the bout that could have angered the former Hart Dynasty member. The deletion of the tweet has led to further speculations on the whole incident.

Liv Morgan has not yet responded to the claims in any way. We will keep you posted on any further development in the story.