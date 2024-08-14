Netflix’s ‘The Queen of Villains’ Trailer Gives First Look At Japan’s Scariest Heel

A new trailer from Netflix has given wrestling fans their first look at The Queen of Villains, a new project about the life and career of Dump Matsumoto. The Queen of Villains will premiere on September 19, on the streaming juggernaut. You can check out the trailer below.

Witness the rise of Japan's most frightening heel.



The Queen of Villains, the untold story of Dump Matsumoto, premieres September 19. pic.twitter.com/do5Y17l1xa — Netflix (@netflix) August 13, 2024

This project was announced back in July with a teaser poster showing Matsumoto’s iconic facepaint and chain with some blood splatter for good measure.

Who is Dump Matsumoto?

Matsumoto terrified Japanese women’s wrestling as a heel during the 1980s and was world-renowned for her brutal style in the ring. With her larger-than-life persona as a villain, Matsumoto became a leading figure in All Japan Women’s Pro Wrestling and she would become something of a cultural phenomenon.

Matsumoto led the notorious Atrocious Alliance stable, which introduced fans to wrestlers such as WWE Hall of Famer Bull Nakano. Her rivalry with the popular Crush Gals, particularly Chigusa Nagayo, remains the stuff of legend and Matsumoto is still regarded as one of the most influential in the history of Japanese women’s wrestling.

Pro-Wrestling and Netflix

The Queen of Villains is just one of Netflix’s forays into the world of professional wrestling. For years, the popular GLOW series gave fans a look into the iconic women’s promotion and the glamorous and not-so-glamorous side of 80s wrestling.

Next year, WWE RAW will move to Netflix as part of a ten-year deal estimated at approximately $5 billion. At this time, the only name confirmed for the debut RAW on Netflix is John Cena, as the show will mark the first stop of his retirement tour.



