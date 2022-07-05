New Alliance Formed on WWE Raw

A new duo has been formed within the ranks of WWE.

In the wrestling business, sometimes it’s good to have allies. If you happen to be a dastardly heel, having another like-minded villain could lead to dominance on the Raw or SmackDown brand.

In the case of this new alliance, it’s something that has been building for weeks.

The formation of the duo has seemingly been made official and one has to wonder what this could mean for Logan Paul.

The Miz & Ciampa Form Alliance

During the July 4 episode of WWE Raw, The Miz went one-on-one with AJ Styles. Ultimately, Styles won with the Phenomenal Forearm.

After the match, Ciampa delivered another sneak attack on Styles. The “Phenomenal One” got the upper hand on Ciampa but he was distracted, allowing Miz to plant him with the Skull Crushing Finale.

Miz finally embraced Ciampa, making their alliance official.

Logan Paul has insisted that he signed a WWE contract to get revenge on Miz not team up with him. Perhaps we could be in for a tag team match between Logan Paul and AJ Styles vs. The Miz and Ciampa at SummerSlam.

Time will tell if that’s the direction WWE will go in.