New Music Video Filmed At Wrestling Show Released

Pop singer Clairo recently dropped her new video song, ‘Juna’ which was shot at White Eagle in Worcester, MA. This marked her first music video in several years and it features Beyond Wrestling’s Wrestling Open and its stars as her backdrop.

In the video directed by Bradley J Calder, Billboard Top 100 Artist Clairo attends the indie circuit wrestling show, and watches a battle royal match before the crowd joins her for the song. Clairo could be seen posing with the Beyond Wrestling wrestlers backstage while everyone else from the audience to the ring announcer, lip sync the song’s closing melody.

Clairo’s latest release is currently #1 on the TikTok Billboard charts and she was number 14 on the Billboard Top 100 Artists chart last week behind Jelly Roll, who performed at last Saturday’s WWE’s SummerSlam PLE.

Wrestling Open and Beyond Wrestling owner Denver Colorado said:

“It was an incredible experience to work with Clairo and her team. When Clairo shared the fan-made TikTok featuring Ryan Clancy and Brad Baylor to her Instagram story last week, we saw a massive influx of new fans that were curious about Wrestling Open. Timing is everything and I think this collaboration will bring independent wrestling into a mainstream spotlight like we haven’t seen in more than a decade.”

He added:

“White Eagle in Worcester has hosted Wrestling Open every Thursday for the last 135 weeks. The opportunities we have been afforded this year is a testament to the extraordinary work of our entire crew. For our wrestlers to get recognition on this stage is virtually unheard of, yet totally deserved. Before Clairo left, I told her that the “Juna” music video would change lives. Wishing her nothing but continued success as she embarks on her North American tour!”

Clairo also performed on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. You can check out the clip below: