Matt Cardona Speaks About The Timing Of His Injury (Exclusive)

Matt Cardona recently announced that he suffered a torn bicep on May 28 at GCW Downward Spiral. The following Tuesday, Matt Cardona confirmed on Twitter that his bicep was torn after an MRI. He also revealed that he would be getting surgery and that he will be canceling upcoming dates.

Cardona was set to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA Alwayz Ready on June 11 against Nick Aldis. The title of the pay-per-view is a nod to Matt Cardona and his branding.

Steve Fall of SEScoops recently spoke with ‘Alwayz Ready’ Matt Cardona before NWA’s Alwayz Ready pay-per-view this Saturday to give an update on his injury.

Cardona Speaks About The Timing Of His Injury

Cody Rhodes recently competed at Hell In A Cell with a torn pectoral muscle. Cardona spoke about his mindset when he originally found out about the injury.

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion said, “It’s not my choice. I didn’t walk into that GCW show, last Saturday in Vegas, [saying] ‘I can’t wait to tear my bicep tonight.’ You know, that wasn’t part of the plan. Stuff happens. Life happens. There is no good time to get injured. Certainly, this is the absolute worst time to get injured. I saw two doctors, one surgeon. I told myself, ‘Hey. Let’s see what the majority says.’ All three said surgery of course. Old school thinking had me [saying], ‘I want to tape it up and just go out there.’ It’s just not worth it. It’s not safe. I want to be doing this for a really, really long time.

It’s unfortunate that it’s near Alwayz Ready, a pay-per-view named after me. It’s my show. I was supposed to defend the Worlds Heavyweight Championship on it, and I will not be able to compete. I will be there, I will walk down that aisle, I will have the ten pounds of gold in my hand. Will I walk out with the ten pounds of gold? That’s up to Billy Corgan. I can’t make a decision for him, I don’t know the plan. I don’t have the pencil. We’ll see what happens. I’m always ready, even with this injury.”

Matt Cardona’s Injury Time Frame

Cardona provided a possible time frame for his injury, “I’ve been told three to five months. I’m obviously shooting for three months, but I don’t want to rush before I’m ready. I want to make sure that I’m 100% before I get in the ring. It’s not like I’m just taking this three or five month vacation. I’m still making towns. Last weekend, I did two shows. I didn’t wrestle, but I made appearances and signed some autographs. I’ll continue to do that all summer long. Whether it be conventions or wrestling shows, NWA, IMPACT, GCW, I’m still going to be everywhere, just not lacing up those boots.”

On June 11, Matt Cardona will make an appearance at the NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view. At that pay-per-view, we will find out the fate of the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, as well as Matt Cardona’s reign with the championship.

