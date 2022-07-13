New QR Code Shared on Latest WWE NXT 2.0

During last week’s Great American Bash special of WWE NXT 2.0, a QR code appeared on the screen and was scanned by fans.

The code sent fans to a web page, containing the sequence 8:10:11, leaving fans to try and figure out what these numbers mean.

Now, a new code has been shared by WWE, giving fans more clues as to what the paint-splattered brand is working towards.

The New Code

On last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, a new QR code was shared on-screen immediately after Solo Sikoa dumped Mr. Robert Stone into a huge trash can.

Fans were quick to scan the code which brought them to a grid of words similar to the popular game ‘Wordle.’

The guesses made are Quinn, Becky, Crews, Trick, Brock, and Toxic, which all relate to current WWE programming.

Fans immediately connected the guesses to Xyon Quinn, Becky Lynch, Apollo Crews, Trick Williams, Brock Lesnar and Toxic Attraction, the stable led by NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

Deciphering the Code

Per the rules of Wordle, we know that the answer contains the letter O, and that the last letter in the five-letter sequence is C.

If the Wordle connection is completely accurate, it means that whatever the answer is, does not contain the letters Q, U, I, N, B, E, K, Y, R, W, S, T, I, and X.

That leaves the letters A, C, D, F, G, H, J, L, M, O, P, V and Z.

WWE has given no indication as to when the answer to this latest code will be revealed in full.