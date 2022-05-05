Nikki Bella Set To Host Celebrity Game Show On USA Network

Nikki Bella will be back on USA Network but it won’t be for WWE.

Deadline reports that musician Blake Shelton and Carson Daly will be teaming up to start a new game show titled, “Barmageddon.” The show will be airing on USA Network. On the show, celebrities will compete in a series of bar games.

Nikki Bella Hosting Barmageddon

Nikki Bella will serve as the host of the upcoming game show. Shelton will be on stage with his house band, while Daly will be behind the bar.

Here’s an official description of Barmageddon:

“In each episode, two celebrities will play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed.

The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences. Shelton and Daly will offer words of encouragement – and heckling, of course – to their celebrity friends.

On occasion, they might even step in to show off their skills and play a game or two. Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat. But this is Barmageddon – even if they did not win, at least they had a ton of fun trying.”

The show will be filmed in Blake Shelton’s own bar, Ole Red, in Nashville.

Bella made waves back in April when she said she’d be open to a WWE return during a Q&A session for America’s Got Talent: Extreme. She said that if the doctors give her clearance, then she won’t rule out the possibility.